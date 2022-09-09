12Ships (TSHP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,888.00

12Ships (TSHP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, 12Ships has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. 12Ships has a market cap of $142,176.66 and $12,888.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships (TSHP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,956,890,689 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official website is 12ships.com. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12.

12Ships Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

