12,275 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Progressive makes up 0.6% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Progressive by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.82. The stock had a trading volume of 82,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,539. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average is $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

