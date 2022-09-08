Zoo Token (ZOOT) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $268,057.78 and approximately $14,509.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 333.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.
Zoo Token Profile
Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.
Zoo Token Coin Trading
