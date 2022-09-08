Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 9,049 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

