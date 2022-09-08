Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.91 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

