Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 4,823 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 572.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

NYSE RTX opened at $87.45 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

