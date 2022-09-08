Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 11,638 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

