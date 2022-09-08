Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Zoetis by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,317,000 after purchasing an additional 357,201 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $155.94 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

