Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $286.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.66.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.