Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 64,147 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after buying an additional 75,107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 719.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $210.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.76 and a 200 day moving average of $240.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.