Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zillow Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

