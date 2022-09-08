ZClassic Trading Up 1.3% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $216,162.54 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00315859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00122579 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00080430 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

