Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €30.00 to €28.00. The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 95962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.43, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando SE will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.