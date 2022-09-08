YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.83. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 32,609 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,880 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.