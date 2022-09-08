Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.01)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.0-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.41 million. Yext also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. 1,921,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,308. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 241.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 125.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 920,948 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 88,631,900.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 886,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

