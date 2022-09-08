Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $399.4-$401.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.15 million. Yext also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,308. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $535.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Yext by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.