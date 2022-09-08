Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Yext updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.

Yext Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 25,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,782. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $531.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Yext by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

