xRhodium (XRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $46.00

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $221,138.34 and approximately $46.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001013 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

