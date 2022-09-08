XMON (XMON) Price Down 3.7% This Week

XMON (XMON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. XMON has a market capitalization of $39.63 million and $1.79 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $26,509.08 or 1.37749802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00030218 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00091540 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00041756 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004170 BTC.

XMON is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

