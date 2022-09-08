X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.76. Approximately 231,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 281,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.