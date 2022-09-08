WINkLink 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50.27 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $100.60 million and approximately $50.27 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,310.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.02 or 0.09026119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00872029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017377 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

