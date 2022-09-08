Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $166.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $146.52 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

