William Blair Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

ZUMZ opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Zumiez by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.