White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,386.05

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,386.05 and last traded at $1,386.05, with a volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,377.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTM. TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,282.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,979,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

