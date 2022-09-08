White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,386.05

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,386.05 and last traded at $1,386.05, with a volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,377.26.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTM. TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,282.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
