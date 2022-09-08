WELL Hits 1-Day Volume of $235,341.00 (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. WELL has a market cap of $1.81 million and $235,341.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134801 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022847 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io.

Buying and Selling WELL

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars.

