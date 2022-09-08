Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IQVIA (IQV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) recently:

9/8/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2022 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/24/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $260.00 to $275.00.

8/17/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $246.00.

7/22/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $265.00 to $275.00.

7/22/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00.

7/15/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

IQV traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.66. 6,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 813,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,517,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

