Waves Ducks (EGG) Price Tops $17.36

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Waves Ducks has a total market capitalization of $761,992.44 and $12,626.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Ducks coin can now be bought for approximately $17.36 or 0.00087485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 333.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About Waves Ducks

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

Buying and Selling Waves Ducks

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Ducks using one of the exchanges listed above.

