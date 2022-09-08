Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.43. 5,562,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $373.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

