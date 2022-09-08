Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $440.00

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.06), with a volume of 141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.23 ($0.06).

Volta Finance Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 million and a PE ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.70.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a €0.13 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.