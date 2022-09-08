Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 100,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,189% from the average daily volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Viva Biotech Stock Down 9.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Viva Biotech

(Get Rating)

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, include protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; and antibody drug research and development services, include antigen preparation, multi-species discovery, monoclonal antibodies, antibodies functional screening and identification, antibody engineering transformation, antibody characteristics, and antibody cell line engineering transformation, as well as offers technology platforms, such as hybridoma, phage and yeast display, mammalian display, VHH antibody technology, high throughput sequencing, computer-aided drug design, HDX-MS, crystal structure determination of protein, and SPR technology.

