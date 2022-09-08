Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Visa by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Visa by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

V stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.17. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $377.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.