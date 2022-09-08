Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

