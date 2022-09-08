Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.