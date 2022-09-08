Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 35.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
NIE opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
