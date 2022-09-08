Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,200 shares of company stock worth $2,969,316. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 228.17%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

