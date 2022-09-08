Verso Achieves Market Capitalization of $325,746.01 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $325,746.01 and approximately $36,327.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,943.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.14 or 0.09479069 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00870347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.