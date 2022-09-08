Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:VRTV traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.73. 2,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02. Veritiv has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Veritiv by 21.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

