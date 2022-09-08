Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Wedbush

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

VRNT opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

