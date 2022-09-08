Vega Protocol Price Tops $1.35 (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.40 million and $944,153.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00007020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

