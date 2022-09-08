Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.07-$1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,791. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.24.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.20.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

