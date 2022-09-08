Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.61. 38,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,913. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

