Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Cut by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.7% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.49. The stock had a trading volume of 320,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.09 and its 200 day moving average is $379.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

