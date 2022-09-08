Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,331. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.69.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.