Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,455,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $5,083,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $149,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

