Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,919,844 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.87% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $5,523,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,254,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 594,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $87.23 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

