Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.90% of Duke Energy worth $7,651,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

