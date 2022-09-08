Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.27 Billion Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.37% of Mondelez International worth $7,270,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,011,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

