Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.49 Billion Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,961,809 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,243,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $5,491,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PXD opened at $234.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average is $242.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

