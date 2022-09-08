Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.59% of Amphenol worth $5,212,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its position in Amphenol by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 940,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

