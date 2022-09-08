Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $6,875,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 608,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

