Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Boeing worth $8,302,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

BA opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

